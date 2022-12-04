International air traffic continues to grow. Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North America in particular saw strong, tidy growth, according to Iata.

According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), air traffic in October reached 74.2% of pre-crisis levels on a revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) basis. Compared to October 2021, air traffic increased 4.6%.While domestic traffic worldwide fell slightly by 0.8% in October compared to the previous year – the reason being renewed travel restrictions within China in particular – international air traffic is growing strongly. Iata reports a doubling of this figure, with an increase of 102.4%.In Europe, air traffic increased by just under 61% compared to the same month last year – the smallest increase in an international comparison. Capacity rose by 34.7%, while the load factor increased by 13.8% points to reach 84.8%.Growth was strongest in the Asia-Pacific rum. Here, Iata registered an RPK increase of 440% – driven also by increasingly relaxed entry regulations. In the Middle East, air traffic increased by 14.9%, while in North America it grew by 106.6%. In Latin America, the increase was 85.3% and in Africa, 84.5%."Traditionally, travel declines during October, especially in the northern hemisphere. So it's reassuring to see that demand and advance bookings remain strong," says Iata Director General Willie Walsh, looking ahead with optimism.