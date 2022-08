High demand for holidays One in four Germans would also travel with Covid-19 von Holger Jacobs

E. Uelitz

Positive test result? At least one in every four Germans would go on holidays anyway.

A quarter of Germans would travel with Corona infection. This is the result of a representative survey by the online travel portal Urlaubsguru in cooperation with the opinion research institute Yougov. Especially when it comes to holidays, people's patience has been put t