GfK on travel and consumer trends "German holidaymakers are looking for cheaper offers" von Klaus Hildebrandt und Holger Jacobs

FVW Medien/KH

Christoph Zeh has worked for German market researcher GfK for 22 years. Since 2019, he has been advising the travel industry in his role as Head of Travel & Mobility and is responsible for consumer insights studies within the GfK consumer panel.

The next few weeks will show whether the good bookings since Christmas will continue. Christoph Zeh heads the consumer panels at the market researcher GfK and deals with the travel market. He explains in an interview what makes consumers tick at the moment. fvw|TravelTalk