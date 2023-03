fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 4) Tour operators partly expand their agency network again von Klaus Hildebrandt

FVW Medien/HMJ

Travel agencies, here a Dertour travel agency in Bremerhaven, are still the backbone of German tourism distribution. Large tour operators work with an average of more than 8,000 agencies in German-speaking countries.

Online distribution has received a boost in the pandemic, but travel agencies remain central partners for tour operators. In 2022, some tour oper