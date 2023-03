fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 3) Medium-sized and small tour operators hold their own von Klaus Hildebrandt

FVW Medien/KH

The DRV's market structure analysis based on GfK data shows the slump in turnover in the pandemic (€ billions). In 2022, the pre-Covid-19 turnover has not yet been reached again due to the weak winter season and losses in long-haul, coach and group travel.

Long-haul and group tour operators had a hard time in the past tourism year. Nevertheless, many medium-sized companies did comparatively well, sho