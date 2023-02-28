fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 2)
Half of the major tour operators reach pre-Covid-19 level
Dienstag, 28. Februar 2023
Turnover of the largest tour operators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2021/22 (€ billions): High growth compared to the previous year. But the 2018/19 figures were not always achieved.
The top ranking of the 43 tour operators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland listed in the fvw|TravelTalk Dossier is unchanged in the past tourism
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events