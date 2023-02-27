  1. Home
  2. International
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 1)

Tourism market well below pre-Covid-19 level

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Montag, 27. Februar 2023
According to the figures of DRV and GfK, the total turnover of the German travel market (pre-booked private travel of one night or more) in 2022, at €58.6 billion, has not reached that of 2019 (€65.5 billion). Tour operator travel (44.2%) is more below the pre-Covid-19 level than individual travel (55.7%); in 2019, both sectors were roughly equal.
Pixabay
According to the figures of DRV and GfK, the total turnover of the German travel market (pre-booked private travel of one night or more) in 2022, at €58.6 billion, has not reached that of 2019 (€65.5 billion). Tour operator travel (44.2%) is more below the pre-Covid-19 level than individual travel (55.7%); in 2019, both sectors were roughly equal.
Almost all German tour operators grew strongly in 2022 compared to the year before, the annual fvw|TravelTalk Dossier shows. But the total turnove
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats