fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 1) Tourism market well below pre-Covid-19 level von Klaus Hildebrandt

Pixabay

According to the figures of DRV and GfK, the total turnover of the German travel market (pre-booked private travel of one night or more) in 2022, at €58.6 billion, has not reached that of 2019 (€65.5 billion). Tour operator travel (44.2%) is more below the pre-Covid-19 level than individual travel (55.7%); in 2019, both sectors were roughly equal.

Almost all German tour operators grew strongly in 2022 compared to the year before, the annual fvw|TravelTalk Dossier shows. But the total turnove