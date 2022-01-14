  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Data Analysis
FUR analysis

Good conditions for holidays but many uncertainties

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 14. Januar 2022
Green light for travel: More than two thirds of Germans have enough money (bar 1) and time (bar 2) to go on holidays in 2022, and 61% feel a strong desire to travel (bar 3). Only a small minority lacks money (13%), time (11%) or wanderlust (17%).
FUR
Green light for travel: More than two thirds of Germans have enough money (bar 1) and time (bar 2) to go on holidays in 2022, and 61% feel a strong desire to travel (bar 3). Only a small minority lacks money (13%), time (11%) or wanderlust (17%).
Germans are keen to go on holiday, and there is no lack of money or time. Actually, the current travel analysis for 2022 determines good conditions, but the old uncertainties remain. Every year in January, the Forschungsgemeinschaft Urlaub und Reisen (FUR) presents the fi

Einfach weiterlesen: Vier Wochen gratis im Testpaket!

Digital

fvw Digital-Testpaket. Vier Wochen gratis.

Jetzt Testen

Digital + Print

fvw Premium-Testpaket. Vier Wochen gratis.

Jetzt Testen
Mehr zu Abo-Angeboten und Firmenlizenzen
Mehr zum Thema
Reisebüro Paradies Reisen FVW Medien/HMJ
German Market analysis

Omicron makes booking figures decrease rapidly
TUI Travel Star Friedrichstadt FVW Medien/HMJ
Ifo survey

Travel trade feels severely endangered by the pandemic
Griechenland Nafpaktos Fischerboote FVW Medien/HMJ
Mintel survey

German consumers wait with summer bookings
stats