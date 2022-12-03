For many young people, travel starts on social media.

Open hotel commerce platform Siteminder – a global company headquartered in Australia with offices in Bangkok, Berlin, Dallas, Galway, London, and Manila – explored what that looks like in its "Changing Traveller Report 2022". For the survey, responses from more than 8,000 travellers worldwide were analysed.The journey begins for Generation Z on social media. More than 60% of 18- to 25-year-olds said they have been influenced by social media when planning their vacations. According to the study, there is a 74% greater chance, compared to other target groups, that holiday research will start on social platforms.The study also shows that Generation Z is significantly more influenced by the opinions of others. As many as 59% said that good guest reviews on a website are important to them – the global average is 50 percent."A strong online presence is a key to attracting the attention of Generation Z," states Clemens Fisch, Regional Director D/A/CH & EMEA at Siteminder, adding that 80% were open to targeted online advertising. According to Fisch, this means that hoteliers should use online sales opportunities across multiple channels and metasearch as a sales channel to reach younger travellers.In addition, the research shows that 67% have high expectations for the technology used by accommodations. The website should not be slow, secure digital ways to pay must be offered.The direct booking experience is also critical, according to Fisch. "A reliable and optimized website that is seamlessly integrated with an online booking engine should also allow for easy purchase of additional services, a fast booking process and a secure payment function," the manager advises. Also crucial, he says, is an adapted layout for smartphones and the ability to use a chatbot. On-site, 65% of young travellers prefer a faster, automated check-in. Among older generations, the figure is only 55%.And how do younger people prefer to stay when they travel? Compared to the average for other age groups, Generation Z prefers smaller accommodations to luxury hotels and large resorts.The trend toward working while on vacation is more pronounced among the target group studied. Some 49 percent want to combine work and holiday, while among older people, only 37% plan to do so.According to Siteminder manager Fisch, it pays for accommodation providers and hoteliers to invest in a strong online presence. The future of travel starts in digital for more and more people, he said. The cornerstones are inspiration, booking, payment and check-in.After travelling, 63% of Generation Z – compared to the average of 54% – appreciate receiving personalized offers from the provider. Nevertheless, personal contact at the accommodation remains important. The need to be cared for on vacation has increased, according to Siteminder, and is closely linked to the expectation of having a fulfilling time.This is evident in Siteminder's analysis of the check-in process data: although 65% of Generation Z travellers said they preferred a faster, automated check-in on their next trip, more than 90% value the presence of on-site staff.