The current mood at the point of sale In September 2021, Dr. Fried & Partner has published the 200th edition of its Tourism Sales Climate Index. It has prepared the Tourism Sales Climate Index on a monthly basis since 2005. The index serves as an early indicator for economic development, and provides a meaningful overview of the past, current, and future market situation as well as the mood in travel sales. An online survey is used to summarize and evaluate the area of holiday travel, stationary and online distribution. The result is displayed in the form of an index curve. It displays the mood at the point of sale.

According to the latest fvw|TravelTalk Sales Climate Index by Dr. Fried & Partner, the overall assessment of the current situation in the distribution of travel services is somewhat more negative than in July.Nevertheless, half of the 114 travel agencies that participated in the survey in August 2023 continue to describe their current situation ("Geschäftslage") as good (previous month: 52.7%). This means that the proportion of respondents rating the business situation as good fell by 2.7 percentage points from July to August. Whether this indicates a general trend reversal remains to be seen.40.4% rate the current situation as satisfactory. This is 1.5 percentage points less than in July. On the other hand, the proportion of those describing their situation as poor rose from 5.4% in July to 9.5% in August.Regarding the sale of travel services in the last two or three months compared to the previous year, the proportion of travel agencies stating that there has been no change has increased (August: 34%, July: 27.7%). Only 43.7% state that sales have increased with them (previous month: 53.2%). Sales of travel services decreased for 22.3% of the participants, which means an increase of 3.2 percentage points.Regarding the future demand for travel services ("Erwartung"), there is no change compared to July in the proportion of participants who expect demand to remain stable (still 54.8%). On the other hand, only 25% expect an increase (previous month: 32.3%) and 20.2% expect demand to fall (previous month: 12.9%).The earnings situation for the next six months is also assessed somewhat more pessimistically than in July. As with the demand situation, 20.2% expect the situation to deteriorate. This is 7.4 percentage points more than in the previous month. 46.2% expect no change; in July, the figure was just above this at 47.9%.Considering the business situation and expectations, the sales climate ("Vertriebsklima") for August is 107.6, compared with 115.2 the previous month. Despite the overall sentiment declining again, the fvw|TravelTalk Sales Climate Index by Dr. Fried & Partner is still at a high level with over 100 points as the index was 90.8 points in July 2019 and 95.1 points in August 2019. The mood in both months of the current year is much better in comparison.